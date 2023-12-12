Glencloy Water embankment protection works

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The flooding team at North Ayrshire Council are to carry out some rock armour, embankment protection works along the Glencloy Water, near the tennis courts in Brodick.

They will also be undertaking ground reprofiling at the putting green in order to protect the fence from further damage.

As a result the path at the back of the tennis courts will be closed during the works, which are scheduled to begin on Monday November 27 and should last two weeks. A temporary diversion will be in place during the works.





