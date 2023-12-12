Burns night ‘brithers’ in Lamlash
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
New chairman Gordon Kinniburgh and the top table at the Lamlash Burns Club annual supper held on Saturday night where guest speakers included Iain Currie (centre) and Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson. Full story centre spread. 01_B05burns01