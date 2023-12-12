Arts and culture funding is open for applications

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The application stage of North Ayrshire Council’s Arts and Culture participatory budgeting scheme is about to get underway, so don’t miss the chance to apply for your share.

The public has already had a chance to vote across localities and now the arts and culture team are excited to announce this funding opportunity for all artists, creatives, performers, and community groups living on Arran and across North Ayrshire.

This funding forms part of the council’s commitment on their ongoing community empowerment ambition to give local people a direct say in how money is spent.





The funding will be shared between projects across North Ayrshire, and these will broadly cover the themes of:

Community Spirit

Example of activity could include the development of new quality arts participatory experiences in music, dance, and arts workshops, for communities that may not engage in the arts. Providing opportunities to work alongside professional artists, artist in residence.

Green Projects





Creative projects, activities, or events that are environmentally inclined, that support carbon reduction and tackle our climate crisis. Example would be staging of environmentally-related performances/visual arts events that respond to climate change. Art activities that raise awareness of green issues.

Health and wellbeing

Examples of activity could include delivering a small-scale arts project, exhibition, performance or an event with an arts and culture focus. Writing and drama collaboration(s) that contribute to stories or performances… dance projects, film projects, intergenerational work which can help reduce social isolation, increase the health and wellbeing of vulnerable groups.

Up to £400 will be allocated per project, and it will be up to the community of North Ayrshire to decide which projects they would like to see funded.

Councillor Alan Hill, cabinet member for islands and communities said: “In the last PB funding round, those who took the time to vote helped make the dreams come true for 18 arts and culture community projects who had their share of a Participatory Budgeting windfall.

“Our residents know better than anyone else which projects will be the most beneficial to them in their local communities, so it is only fair that they have the final say on how this money is spent. But you need to be on their radar if you want a share of the funding, so please don’t delay, register your application today.”

To apply, visit the website: https://tinyurl.com/ArtsCulturePB23 – the deadline to submit your application for your review will be Sunday January 7, 2024.