Arran Banner 30 Years Ago – week 46, 2023

Saturday November 13, 1993

* This is the first instalment of our new 30 Years Ago feature. The change is necessary owing to a change of format – from the previous A4 size to the compact format of today – which took place 20 years ago. Knowing how popular this feature is with readers, we have decided to delve deeper into the archives and will now be reflecting on 30 years ago from this week onwards.





Young Scott Campbell is not marvelling at the Shiskine fireworks and finds his sparkler much more interesting. 01_B46ABTYA01_23_Scott_Campbell

Scottish Television visited the island to ask locals about anti-English sentiment in Scotland and on Arran. Euro candidate Colin Campbell, right, spoke with Mike Lunan of Arran’s SNP branch. 01_B46ABTYA02_23_Mike_Lunan

Louise Haggarty of Brodick has been described as Arran’s star mum, having fostered 36 children. In this photograph are Louise’s social worker, Colin Turbett, Louise’s daughter Julie, Connor and Poppy Haggarty who belong to Louise’s two daughters, and baby Alistair Gold whom she is babysitting. 01_B46ABTYA03_23_Louise_Haggarty

Jim and Neil Dewar are having a displenishing sale after 81 years of running Torlinn Farm. The two farmers have retired and will move to a house in Lamlash. 01_B46ABTYA04_23_Jim_Neil_Dewar





Children enjoy the fireworks, while others prefer less noise. 01_B46ABTYA05_23_children_fireworks

Young and old enjoy the fun events held across the island on bonfire and fireworks night. 01_B46ABTYA06_23_bonfire_firework