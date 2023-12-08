Weary Arran Ferry Action Group committee signal intention to stand down

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

After four years of campaigning in the face of being stonewalled and ignored by politicians and other relevant bodies, Arran Ferry Action Group (AFAG) committee has signalled its intention to stand down unless new people are willing to take on the role.

At the latest annual general meeting, chairman Sam Bourne ended his report with the devastating conclusion: “Looking forward, AFAG needs new direction and impetus. We feel we have reached a limit to what we can achieve. The solutions lie with the politicians in Parliament. We need them to act.”





In his treasurer’s report, John Ford also noted his intention of leaving, while in the committee representation, Sally Campbell revealed most of the committee wished to stand down.

Sally highlighted that repeated requests to be part of the Ardrossan Task Force had been refused and that, despite four years of working hard to establish communication with key decision-makers, AFAG had largely been stonewalled, also pointing out ‘even our MSP refused to engage with us’.

Sally added dejectedly: “As a result we are tired, so unless there were new people willing to take on the role, the committee feel the group should disband.”

Whilst understandably sombre, the meeting was not all doom and gloom though. It was noted by Sam that there appeared to be a shift towards more community events across the network. It was also noted AFAG kept up the pressure on decision-makers by highlighting topical issues in the media – whilst carefully balancing the issues and preventing potential reputational damage to the island.





Over the last four years, AFAG’s lobbying campaign has featured across a wide range of media, from local news outlets including the Arran Banner and the Ardrossan Herald, to national publications The Herald and The Scotsman and a number of other Scottish papers. They also featured regularly on BBC Scotland news, The Nine and Radio Scotland’s ‘Good Morning Scotland’ and ‘Drivetime’ programmes, along with features on STV news.

AFAG secretary Chris Attkins, in his summary, noted there has been nearly 117,000 engagements with its website, which has proven to be a useful resource, and that AFAG was the first port of call for comment when ferry issues were reported.

Looking to the future of local representation and ferry lobbying, some members thought Arran should speak with one democratic voice, suggesting that the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee should be re-constituted to take account of the island-wide representation of AFAG which currently has a membership of 1,378.

Other members said they believed the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee was neither democratic nor accountable – with its members being appointed by sectors such as tourism, small businesses, freight, manufacturing, the NHS and third sector organisations.

After it was noted the committee wished to stand down, members were asked to step up and participate or accept that AFAG would wind up.

Two members volunteered to stand and the meeting was concluded with the suggestion that a public meeting should be held to determine the future direction of AFAG.

Sam Bourne told the Banner: “The committee feel we have achieved as much as we are likely to at this stage in this current form and direction. The issues have been well covered in debate and reports and the decisions must now be made in Holyrood.

“We have yet to set a further public meeting or extra-ordinary general meeting, pending gaining further volunteers to the committee and setting a new direction within the committee.

“We are continuing to engage where we can with elected representatives and other bodies and continuing to push for positive developments.”

Members of the Arran Ferry Action Group at a meeting last year with MSP Neil Bibby. No_B49AFAG01_23_committee

Sam Bourne, chairman of Arran Ferry Action Group. No_B49AFAG02_23_Sam_Bourne