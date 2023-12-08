Largest survey under way on Scottish island life

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The largest survey of island life in Scotland has been launched to help review the Scottish government’s National Islands Plan.

The Scottish Islands Survey 2023, being run by the James Hutton Institute, is asking 20,000 people across Scotland’s inhabited islands for their views on topics including transport, housing, the economy, the cost-of-living crisis, the environment, healthcare and education.

It is the second time the island survey has been run. The results will be used by the Scottish government to review and help measure progress towards goals set out in its National Islands Plan, which was launched in 2019 to improve quality of life in island communities.





“Scotland’s islands make a huge contribution to the nation’s cultural and economic identity,” said Dr Ruth Wilson, a social scientist based at the Hutton in Aberdeen, who is leading the survey. “To improve quality of life in island communities, it is important we hear from people living in the islands.

“The first Scottish Islands Survey, run in 2020, really showed the diversity of our islands and while most rated their local environment very highly, there were still challenges around housing, jobs, transport, fuel poverty and speed and reliability of digital connections.”

The survey has been sent to 20,000 adult residents across Scotland’s inhabited islands so if you have received it, you are encouraged to fill it in, online or on paper via a pre-paid envelope, before the end of the year.





An atmospheric look over Easdale island, the smallest permanently-inhabited island in the Inner Hebrides. Photograph: Dr Ruth Wilson. No_B46islandsurvey01_23_island_life_survey