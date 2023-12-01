West Scotland MSP wins Debater of the Year award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Jamie Greene, MSP for West Scotland, has been announced as the winner of the Debater of the Year award by The Herald newspaper.

The MSP was nominated for the Donald Dewar Debater of the Year award at the Herald’s Scottish Politician Of The Year Awards 2023, which was held at Prestonfield House last week.

Mr Greene said he felt “honoured” to have received the prestigious award, which was won last year by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.





Mr Greene was nominated for the award category alongside the SNP’s Fergus Ewing, Labour’s Michael Marra, and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Greene said: “There is a huge wealth of talent across the benches at Holyrood, so I’m incredibly honoured to be recognised alongside a host of deserving colleagues.

“Representing the people of West Scotland, where I was born and raised, is nothing short of an honour, and I’m humbled to be recognised for my contributions to the many important debates we participate in at Holyrood.”

Mr Greene is well-known on Arran for his considered contributions to debates at Holyrood, often seen pressing ministers on local ferry services, road safety, and island community welfare.





West Scotland MSP, Jamie Greene said that he is honoured to represent the people of West Scotland.