Tiny tots get into the festive spirit

Young Erica and Angus MacHale enjoyed an early start to the festive season when they met with Santa in his grotto at the craft market held at Arran High School. While the usual parade and other ancillary events were cancelled this year, the craft market and visit from Santa still went ahead with more than 70 stalls taking part. Much to the delight of visitors, young and old, Santa arrived by fire appliance and was piped into the school by Arran Pipe Band. Full coverage, with photographs, of the event starts on page 12.

