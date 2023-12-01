Santa’s market proves to be a real Christmas cracker

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and pictures by Hugh Boag

Christmas came early to Lamlash last weekend with a splendid craft market held at Arran High School.

More than 70 stalls were spread throughout the school for Santa’s Christmas Market and, of course, Santa was there too.





A big crowd had gathered to welcome Santa who arrive in style in a fire engine. He was escorted into his grotto by Arran Pipe Band, who entertained visitors inside.

It was artist Karen Bell who stepped in to organise the market after Santa’s Sparkle was cancelled this year and the people of Lamlash and the wider Arran community voted with their feet to support it.

The stalls, which had something for everyone did a roaring trade throughout the day and various charities also did well raising money with tombola’s, raffles and other games.

There was a long queue as well to visit Santa who spoke to the children and gave out prizes in his grotto.





Festivities went on throughout the day and included a heavenly choir, Radio Sparkle, harps, face painting and craft activities.

Santa arrives at the market in a fire engine. 01_B48santa01_23_santa_arrives

Arran Pipe Band lead Santa into the school. 01_B48santa02_23_pipe_band

Santa talks to children who had been waiting to see him. 01_B48santa03_23_waves_hello

A crafter at work behind her stall. 01_B48santa04_23_stalls_hall

The gym hall packed with craft stalls. 01_B48santa05_23_busy_hall

A customer peruses jewellery stall. 01_B48santa06_23_jewellery_stall

The stalls sold a wide range of goods. 01_B48santa07_23_flowers_pictures

All round the halls there were gifts for sale. 01_B48santa08_23_jam_jars

Artist Faye Waterlow was dressed for the Christmas market. 01_B48santa09_23_gaye_waterlow

A customer inspects a calendar. 01_B48santa10_23_cards_pictures

There were lots of smiling faces in the hall. 01_B48santa11_23_knitting_stall

Volunteers at the Arran Cat Rescue tombola stall. 01_B48santa12_23_cat_protection

A stall raising money for the Whiting Bay animal sanctuary. 01_B48santa13_23_animal_sanctuary

Gordon Davidson at his Nepal charity stall. 01_B48santa14_23_gordon_davidson

A stall at the market promoting ArranSound. 01_B48santa15_23_arran_sound

The hall was packed with Christmas shoppers. 01_B48santa16_23_busy_hall

Organiser Karen Bell at her Karebell Designs stall. 01_B48santa17_23_karen_bell

The sweet stall did a roaring trade. 01_B48santa18_23_sweetie_stall

Lottie and Codeigh Craig from Lamlash meet Santa in his grotto. 01_B48santa20_23_meeting_kids

A girl has her face painted. 01_B48santa21_23_face_painting

Christmas craftwork is underway. 01_B48santa22_23_model_making

A tombola stall groaning with prizes. 01_B48santa23_23_tombola_stall