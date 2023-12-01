Free beginner’s guide to navigation

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Sub-heading: Walking charity making it simple to find your way in the great outdoors



With shorter days, and wintry cold weather now upon us, finding your way in the outdoors can become a challenging prospect. And it’s not just the weather that poses a challenge: a lack of navigation knowledge can be just as perilous.

That’s why Ramblers Scotland has launched a free, comprehensive series of new videos – filmed in Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway – to tackle one of the biggest barriers to getting out into nature: the fear of getting lost.





Made up of 17 short, accessible episodes and packed full of tips, tricks and tactics, A Beginner’s Guide to Navigation is free to access at ramblers.org.uk/navigation and is designed to demystify the art of navigation and equip everyone with all the skills they need to get out exploring.

Presented by experienced mountain leaders – Ramblers Scotland’s Out There Award co-ordinator Sam Knight and its Arran-based vice-president Lucy Wallace – each video is around two minutes long and structured to guide viewers from the basics of reading a map to more advanced techniques.

Sam, from Edinburgh, said: “With the nights drawing in and harsher winter weather on the way, it’s the perfect time to develop your navigation skills, regardless of whether you’re a beginner or a hardened hillwalker.

“It’s been great to work with our vice-president Lucy to create a range of simple films that provide bitesize guidance and share our passion for navigation, demonstrating that it’s fun to learn and you can practise it anywhere, even round your local area. We hope that these videos help walkers enjoy safe days out that are memorable for all the right reasons.”





Finding your way in the great outdoors can be intimidating: a recent Ramblers study revealed that 21 per cent of people between 18-54 cited concerns about getting lost as a reason why they didn’t go out walking.

The training is not just limited to physical maps – it also covers navigating using your phone. Jargon free and easy to follow, they’re the perfect preparation for taking your first step out into nature.

As well as some fundamental techniques, from map reading to compass basics, A Beginner’s Guide to Navigation also covers a range of practical advice for finding your way in different surroundings. Whether you’re venturing out to discover remote parts of the countryside or strolling through town, you’ll have everything you need to find your way with ease. And there’s no need to know your tracks from your trails: these user-friendly tutorials are tailored to cater to individuals with little to no prior experience, making them accessible to everyone.

For those interested in enhancing their navigation skills and embracing the spirit of adventure, A Beginner’s Guide to Navigation is now available at ramblers.org.uk/navigation.

Lucy Wallace and Sam Knight seen navigating in the vidoes. NO_B48ramblers01_23_sam_lucy

Lucy demonstrates how to read a map. NO_B48rambles02_23_navigation_guide