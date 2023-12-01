Drop-in day takes community hub plans forward

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A drop-in information day was held last Saturday surrounding the proposal for a new community facility in Lamlash.

The Lamlash Community Hub want to take over the former Lamlash church and hall, which closed last month, to create a new centre. And they are keen to find out just what the public would want to see it used for.

As a result the hall was open all day on Saturday to give Lamlash residents, and those in the wider Arran community, a chance to go and hear about the proposals and to have their say in what they would like to see developed.





The hall had displays from all the community groups who currently use the hall and will have to find alternative accommodation if it was to close – something Lamlash badly lacks.

A steady stream of interested residents spoke with volunteers throughout the day and conversations and ideas will be considered by the steering committee who hope the next step will be to carry out a feasibility study on their community hub plans.

As reported in the Banner last week the Church of Scotland have confirmed they are already in talks with the group over the potential purchase of both the hall and church.





