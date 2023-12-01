Create treasured memories with NTS this winter

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The National Trust for Scotland is urging visitors to experience the special places in its care this winter in Ayrshire and Arran, with a variety of activities and family events on offer to help create treasured memories with loved ones this festive period and into the new year.

Visitors are encouraged to make the most of the conservation charity’s properties in Ayrshire and Arran with a wealth of outdoor adventures available alongside entertaining indoor events for all ages. From stunning walks through its gardens and wildlife spotting on its woodland trails, to guided tours of its properties, Christmas markets and wreath-making workshops, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The charity, which protects and shares Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage for everyone thanks to the help of its members and supporters, has welcomed over 486,000 visitors to its properties in Ayrshire and Arran this year. The popularity of the National Trust for Scotland’s winter events continues with Santa experiences at some of its properties already selling out, so visitors are urged to book tickets in advance on its website to avoid disappointment.





Ian McLelland, regional director for the south and west region, said: “We’re excited to welcome visitors to our special places in Ayrshire and Arran this winter season, where they can share this magical time of year with their loved ones and create treasured memories to last a lifetime. Whether you love Christmas activities or prefer to avoid them, our properties offer the perfect winter playground with a variety of different activities for visitors to experience. Whether it’s fun family days out or adventurous excursions with friends, visitors can discover the stunning gardens, breathtaking landscapes and historic buildings in our care, with something to suit everyone, while supporting conservation at the same time. It’s thanks to our members and supporters for their ongoing generosity that we’re able to continue our work to enhance and protect Scotland’s natural and cultural heritage now and for future generations to enjoy.”

Ayrshire and Arran offer the perfect mix of activity this winter for those wishing to discover what the conservation charity has to offer, including:

Brodick Country Park – garden and country park open daily from 9am till 5pm (castle, café, shop and Isle Be Wild playpark closed)

Let the kids burn off some youthful energy this winter with a walk through the garden and wider Brodick estate. Follow the Silver Trail and Plant Hunters’ Walk to escape the stresses of this time of year and explore ponds, waterfalls and woodlands. For the more adventurous visitor, a trek up Arran’s tallest summit, Goatfell, awaits – a sure way to re-energise the mind and body after the excess of this year’s party season.





Culzean Country Park, Maybole, South Ayrshire – country park, café, play parks, shop and bookshop open (castle open for Christmas events only)

Get in the Christmas spirit by booking a self-led or guided tour of the castle to see it decorated for the season, followed by a festive afternoon tea in the Castle Tea Room, with a cocktail and a delicious selection of finger sandwiches, pastries, cakes and scones in stunning surroundings. Visitors can pick up some last-minute gifts at the Festive Market taking place in the Stone Barn with a variety of products on offer from local suppliers, while the Home Farm Gift Shop is offering a 10% discount on all non-sale items on selected dates throughout December.

Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway – Burns Cottage, museum, café and shop open

Pay a visit to the birthplace of Scotland’s famous bard and learn more about his life at one of the Highlight Talks. Escape from the winter weather and warm up in the cosy café with a warm drink and tasty treats to relax away from the crowds. A Christmas shopping evening offers the perfect opportunity to stock up on last minute gifts that support Scotland’s conservation. Young ones can meet some special owls who will deliver their Christmas messages to Santa at the Jingle Owl the Way event, before burning off excess energy on the Elf trail in the gardens. Musical performances in the museum foyer on selected dates in December will keep visitors entertained and get them into the festive spirit.

All these winter events support the National Trust for Scotland’s vision to care for, share and protect Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage for everyone to enjoy, as outlined in its 10-year strategy, launched in 2022. These events help to deliver its engagement objectives to provide access and enjoyment for everyone.

Further information about property opening times and events can be found on the National Trust for Scotland website.

A wintry scene in Brodick Country Park. Photoraph: NTS MediaPics NO_B47castle01_23_brodick_gardens