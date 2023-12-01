Council campaign for those struggling this Christmas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

North Ayrshire Council is to launch a social media campaign for those facing difficulties over the festive season.

The campaign is aimed at families, couples and individuals who are struggling through the cost-of-living crisis which can be exacerbated by the social and financial demands of Christmas and New Year.

At this time of year, there can be additional financial pressure on people who are already suffering from financial worries due to increased interest rates, inflation and higher household bills.





Over the coming few weeks, the council will be running its Christmas social media campaign offering advice and signposting people to support.

Help available includes:

• The Money Matters team, which is there to offer free, impartial and confidential advice to help ensure people get the state benefits they are entitled to. They can complete a benefit check for you; confirm what you are entitled to; help you make a claim; assist you to dispute a decision or sanction and provide appeal representation.

• The council’s dedicated cost-of-living webpage at https://www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/cost-of-living/ Here, you will find a range of advice on energy, benefits, food and clothing, health and wellbeing and a section dedicated to the business community





• Ardrossan-based housing, debt and welfare charity CHAP, which offers free, impartial advice, help and advocacy from its base and through an expanding network of community-based hubs across North Ayrshire. The team at council partner CHAP offers services including negotiating repayments with creditors, advice on bankruptcy and assistance with council tax arrears

• A handy council online information leaflet, which you can share with friends, family and colleagues, that gives information about clothing grants and free school meals, council tax reduction, community larders and more.

The campaign also promotes shopping locally.

Councillor Marie Burns, chairperson of the council’s Tackling Child Poverty and Cost of Living board, said: “It is important, now more than ever, that we all do what we can to support each other and ensure those who are struggling are aware of the help and services available.

“The council and our partners are here to help ensure this festive season is the best it can be for everyone.”

Anyone in North Ayrshire can speak directly to an adviser by calling the Money Matters Advice Line on 01294 310456 between 9.30am and 4pm, Monday to Friday. You can also email moneymatters@north-ayrshire.gov.uk and there is an online contact form at www.nahscp.org/money-matters/

To get in touch with CHAP, call 03000 020002, email enquiries@chap.org.uk or use the online contact form at www.chap.org.uk/contact-us

The cost-of-living support flyer can be downloaded from https://tinyurl.com/43bj33ec