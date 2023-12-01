Arran Pride shortlisted for Gaydio Pride award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The organisers of Arran Pride have been shortlisted for a Gaydio Pride award in the Grassroots Pride of the Year category.

Arran Pride was nominated for the award by members of the public and it was selected as being among the top three grassroots pride organisations by an independent panel of judges.

The Grassroots Pride of the Year category aims to recognise the delivery and impact of a grassroots pride event with a maximum capacity of around 10,000 people.





The Gaydio Pride awards has 10 other categories, including LGBTQ Young Business Person of the Year, LGBTQ Influencer of the Year, Pride Organisation of the Year, LGBTQ Enterprise, Volunteer of the Year, Venue or Event of the Year, Charity of the Year, Pride Network of the Year and the LGBTQ Club or Sports Team of the Year.

Michael Gettins, chair of Arran Pride said: “We at Arran Pride were thinking it was really lovely that someone took the time to nominate us for these awards and that we have been shortlisted – it is truly unbelievable.

“Our mantra of celebrate and educate has just got another reason to do both. It goes without saying that this recognition is a measure of how warm, welcoming and inclusive Arran really is, but more than that it’s the people here who make it such a very special place.

“Although it seems there isn’t a need for Pride events nowadays, we discover that people, young and old, really do struggle to be themselves, legislation is not yet equal – like pensions – and those who served our country are still battling on for their rights.





“Arran Pride being shortlisted for a grassroots pride award is a recognition that the people, businesses and community here welcome equality and diversity.

“Thank you to whoever nominated us, we are humbled, blessed and happier too. The next time you see a rainbow over Arran it is there to show our love, respect and joy!”

The awards ceremony will take place at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate on Friday February 16 next year with Arran Pride competing against Chippenham Pride and Trans Pride Hastings for the top spot.

Further information about the awards, the shortlisted people and organisations, and how to book tickets for the event can be found on the website at https://gaydioprideawards.co.uk

The well-supported Arran Pride event last year. 01_B48Pride01_23_parade

Arran Pride chair Michael Gettins, right, with Arran councillor Timothy Billings at last year’s Pride event. 01_B48Pride02_Timothy_Michael