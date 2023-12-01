Are you ready for the panto? Oh yes you are!

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Pantomime season is about to get under way with Lamlash Drama Club’s production of Cinderella which will be performed over three days at Arran Community Theatre in Lamlash.

Running from Thursday December 7 until Saturday December 9, with an additional matinee show at 2pm on Saturday, the show is billed as being enormously entertaining and good fun.

A club spokesperson said: “This year we have a plethora of new faces and talent for your enjoyment. Some are veteran players and some are completely new to the stage, but everyone is full of enthusiasm.





“As always, we have a great team backstage who will work their socks off to change scenery in time and try to make the scenes run seamlessly. They tell me it’s hard physical work.

“In any event, we will all do our best – oh yes we will! Let’s forget all the troubles happening in the real world for a few hours and have a good laugh at the best Arran panto in the land.

“See the Ugly Sisters like never before and listen to amazing singing from our King and Queen – well from our Queen anyway. Sorry Trev!

“There’s two baddies who are not too scary, silly guards, a few lovely villagers, a nasty step-mother and her hen-pecked husband, a twinkly fairy godmother, a handsome prince with a well-meaning manservant and a great pal called Buttons who loves everyone. We even have a furry friend.





“So that’s the characters, but wait, I’ve missed someone. Who could forget our lovely Cinderella? The show would not be complete without her.

“Don’t miss the chance to see a really fun show with a distinctly Scottish flavour. Hope to see you all there next week.”

Tickets are on sale at the Book and Card shop in Brodick. They will also be available at the door before each performance.

No_B48panto01_23_lamlash_drama_panto