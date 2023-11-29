Cambridge student choir to visit Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Cambridge University students will be visiting Arran to perform two Christmas concerts at the start of December.

About a third of the Inter Alios choir, a joint choir of Churchill and Murray-Edwards colleges, will be singing at Brodick Church on Wednesday December 6 at 7pm and at Lochranza Church on Thursday December 7 at 3pm.

The choir has a mixed church and secular music repertoire, but audiences will be able to join in singing some well-known carols as well. Entry will be by donation with profits going to Arran Food Bank.





While on Arran, the choir will be inducted into Gaelic singing by George Ferguson. They will also be introduced to the geological and archaeological sights by the Reverend Canon Nigel Cooper, chaplain to the chapel at Churchill and a long-time visitor to the island with a family cottage in Lamlash.

The students, led by their director of music Dr Ewan Campbell, are excited about their first visit to Arran and the chance to sing here. They hope many people will come and enjoy the singing with them.

InterAlios choir outside the chapel at Churchill college. No_B48choir01_23_InterAlios



