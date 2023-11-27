Announcements – 24th November, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

DEATHS

GEMMELL – June, of Hilltwegen, Coupar Angus and Fraon, Brodick, died suddenly aged 73 years, at Ninewells Hospital on November 11, 2023.

Funeral service to be held at Perth Crematorium on Monday, November 27 at 2pm. Family flowers only please.

SMITH – Archie, formerly of Brodick, Isle of Arran. Peacefully at Delmellington Care Home on Monday, October 30, 2023, aged 83, son of the late Archie and Susan, much loved husband of the late Nancy, dad to Stephen, father-in-law of Elaine and papa to Abbey. Please phone Portland Funeral Services, Kilmarnock for details 01563 534103.



