Thought for the week – week 47, 2023

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Already a subscriber?

 

Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

Thought for the week

“Pray always that you will have the strength to go safely through all those things that will happen and to stand before the Son of Man.” Luke 21: 36