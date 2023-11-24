Second Oppenheimer showing

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Film goers on Arran have been given a second chance to see the critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer about the develpment of the first atomic bomb.

Due to the first showing of the film by Screen Machine when they visit Brodick this weekend, a second screening will be held at 1pm today( Friday), which will also be captioned for the deaf and hard of hearing.

The 8pm screening of Oppenheimer tonight (Friday) and the 5.30pm screening of The Great Escaper on Monday November 27 are both sold out online, but there will be eight tickets available on the door on a first come, first served basis.



