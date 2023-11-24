End of police tradition on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Sergeant Kevin Blackley’s move out of the police house in Lamlash last month ended the 165-year tradition of the island sergeant living next to the station. Here he takes a look at the history of the police stations on Arran.

Since police officers first appeared on Arran in 1858, at least seven buildings on the island have been called ‘police stations’.

For a period, five police stations operated at one time around the island and all had an adjoining police house occupied by either the sergeant or a constable.





The last two police stations were closed many years ago – Whiting Bay in the mid 1970s and Brodick in the 1990s. Fortunately, all former stations are still standing and most have been repurposed into family homes.

The current, and only, island police station in Lamlash was built in 1936 and originally comprised a small office, garage and two cells. It was purpose built as a police station and incorporated an adjoining sergeant’s house which was linked internally by a door, although this was blocked up more than 30 years ago. The station has undergone upgrades since then to add more office space where the garage used to be, an interview room and a toilet.

Last month, I moved out of the adjoining house to a new home on the island, thereby ending the 165-year tradition of the island sergeant living next to the station.

This move will have no impact on policing on the island and the yellow emergency phone attached to the front of the station remains for public use when the station is closed.





The future of the sergeant’s house is unknown but it is hoped the building could be incorporated into the existing police station to improve it.

Arran’s history has always fascinated me, however, there is not much information recorded about the history of policing on the island except, of course, for the Goatfell murder.

For more than two years, I have been researching and gathering information on all aspects of policing on Arran, from the men and women who have served the island, to some of its crimes and offences.

I am always keen to learn more, especially about the people. If anyone has any photographs, documents, stories or memories they would like to share, I would like to hear them.

The seven police stations were:

· Lamlash, adjoining the Glenisle Hotel, unknown until 1936

· Shiskine – unknown until some time between 1925-1924

· Whiting Bay – Prospect House, opposite MBS – until 1976

· Lochranza, Torwood – unknown until some time between 1925-1924

· Brodick, Crofters – opened between 1895 and 1914 and closed when a newer station opened in West Mayish/Police Road sometime between 1938 and 1993

· Lamlash, current – 1936 to present day

Sergeant Kevin Blackley outside his former home attached to Lamlash police station. 01_B46police01_23_police_house

The current Lamlash police station, which remains open for business, with the adjoining house. 01_B46police02_23_lamlash_station

The first police station in Brodick was in the building which is now Crofters. 01_B46police03_23_crofters_brodick

The house used as Brodick police station from 1938 until 1993. NO_B46police04_23_old_station