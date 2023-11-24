Church ‘committed’ to talks with community hub

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Church of Scotland has said it is “committed” to talks with the community group trying to takeover ownership of the former Lamlash church and hall.

The steering group of the Lamlash Community Hub are holding an open day tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am to 8pm to give the people of Lamlash, and the wider Arran community, a chance to have their say on the future development of the hub.

They have already approached the Kirk authorities in the hope of buying the church and hall. It is one of three churches on Arran to have recently closed. The others are in Corrie and Kilmory.





A spokesman for the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh said: “The local church on Arran is going through a monumental period of change in order to lay a sustainable foundation for the future.

“A new single parish, led by a team ministry and one Kirk Session, will able it to combine resources and deliver the mission of Jesus Christ in a co-ordinated way.

“We are aware that a community group has been formed with interest in the Lamlash Church building and the Presbytery of South West Scotland is committed to holding discussions with any interested party with a viable, sensible and sensitive business plan should it be approached.

“The Corrie and Kilmory church buildings are no longer used for worship and will be offered for sale on the open market in due course.”



