Champions crowned at Blackwaterfoot Bowling Club

Elizabeth Ross and Brian Sherwood received the ladies and gents championship trophies at Blackwaterfoot Bowling Club’s annual general meeting, dinner and prizegiving at the Crows Nest restaurant at Shiskine Golf Club.

After the annual general meeting, members were joined by their guests for a lovely meal provided by Alan Stewart and his staff. This was followed by the presentation of trophies for the 2023 season.

All trophies were presented by club chairman Brian Sherwood.





The opening tournament was won by Eileen McMaster who was not present on the night.

Prizewinners: opening tournament, Eileen McMaster; Thorburn trophy, Reuben Betley; nominated pairs, Christine Robinson and Marion Brambles; club pairs, John Divine and Val Coutts; triples, John Divine, Malcolm Jones and Reuben Betley; championship trophy, Malcolm Jones; ladies champion, Elizabeth Ross, gents champion, Brian Sherwood.

Bowling continues throughout the winter at Blackwaterfoot Bowling Club on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 1.30pm. The club is always open to members and non-members. Equipment is available if required.

If you would like to become a member, or would like more information on membership, please contact John Divine or any member of the committee.





All the 2023 Blackwaterfoot Bowling Club prizewinners at the prizegiving dinner, left to right, John Divine, Elizabeth Ross, Reuben Betley, Marion Brambles, Christine Robinson, Brian Sherwood and Malcolm Jones. No_B46BWF01_23_bowls_winners

Ladies champion Elizabeth Ross receives her trophy from Brian Sherwood. NO_B46BWF02_23_elizabeth_ross

Gents champion Brian Sherwood with his trophy. NO_B46BWF03_23_brian_sherwood