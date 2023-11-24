A night of music and fun in Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Whiting Bay Club of Music and Drama entertained an enthusiastic audience to three comedy plays at the village hall last Saturday.

The evening to remember also included a number of musical performances by young local musicians.

The first play ‘Delayed’ opened with a CalMac employee, played by Alice Maxwell, changing the information on the notice board in the waiting area of the Brodick ferry terminal indicating the ferry is delayed.





This causes great consternation for Whitney, played by Vikki Barbour, because her mother’s cat has died and she is late for the cat’s funeral. Her fellow stranded passenger is Charles, played by Patrick Scott. The two stranded passengers are later joined by Sylvia, played by Val Brown.

The second play ‘Forever Has Now Arrived’, was a two-hander featuring Kevin, played by James Mutch, who finds himself unexpectedly and reluctantly in Heaven, where he is met by his welcoming guardian angel, played by Allan Nicol.

The third play was ‘The New Meteorologist’ in which an irate TV producer, played by Beverley Scott, is left without a meteorologist to read the weather report during the broadcast. A sports reporter is played by Alice Maxwell and a news reporter by Andy McNamara.

A pizza delivery girl arrives at the news studio and, much to her astonishment, she finds herself drafted in as the new meteorologist for the night. She delivers the weather report as best as she can, which turns out to be far more entertaining than accurate.





The plays were interspersed by young musicians including the Arran Allsorts, a small children’s choir under the direction of Alice Maxwell, and Aisling Coyle who played the harp.

The trio Skirl Power, featuring Katherine Coyle and Kitty Townsend on pipes and Laura Coyle on drums, also performed while Rosie McNamara played the fiddle and Jesse Townsend played the piano.

The fun and friendly evening ended with the audience mingling with the cast and backstage crew.

All photographs: Catherine Rose Scott

A CalMac employee, played by Alice Maxwell, changing the information on the notice board in the play ‘Delayed’. NO_B47play01_23_delayed_calmac

The two stranded passengers in ‘Delayed’ are joined by Sylvia, played by Val Brown. NO_B47play02_23_stranded_passengers

Kevin, James Mutch, is welcomed to Heaven by guardian angel Allan Nicol. NO_B47play03_23_guardian_angel

A TV producer, played by Beverley Scott, is left without a meteorologist to read the weather report during a broadcast. The other reporters are sports reporter, Alice Maxwell, and news reporter, Andy McNamara. NO_B47play04_23_weather_report

The pizza delivery girl, Vikky Barbour, is drafted in to read the weather. NO_B47play05_23_pizza_girl

The director of ‘Delayed’, Craig Maclachlan, with the CalMac notice board used for the play. NO_B47play06_23_director_notice