Trust support Coastal Way clean-up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Shiskine Valley Improvements will continue maintaining a section of the Arran Coastal Way at Blackwaterfoot thanks to a donation from Auchrannie Charitable Trust (ACT).

The community group of volunteers has used the £1,600 donation to buy two brush cutters to maintain the five-mile stretch between Brown Head and King’s Cave.

The scenic stretch of pathway is particularly popular with visitors to the island and the many locals who use it regularly. Keeping the area clear of bracken and briars will help make it more accessible for all users.





Robert Wain, chairman of Shiskine Valley Improvements said: “We are grateful to the trust for this generous donation to help support our volunteers. Visitors and locals will benefit from our work to help keep the Coastal Way in Shiskine, including the popular King’s Cave section, clear.”

Richard Small, a trustee of ACT added: “ACT is delighted to support Shiskine Valley Improvements in its efforts to maintain this stretch of the Coastal Way. Locals and visitors to the island hugely appreciate the work it undertakes in the community.”

Robert Waine and Colin Cameron from Shiskine Valley Improvements with the new brush cutters. No_B46ACT01_23_Shiskine_Valley_donation



