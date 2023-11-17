Migration in full flow during bird watchers’ busiest month

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Bird Notes for October by Jim Cassels

October is arguably the busiest birding month as summer breeders depart, migrants pass througha nd winter visitors arrive meaning there is always a strong chance of something unusual. This October did not disappoint.

A particular highlight was a report of three waxwing on the morning of Tuesday October 31 in a garden in Newton, Lochranza. The observer got his photograph through binoculars. The last Arran report of this irruptive winter visitor was one in Cordon in February 2020.





Other highlights included: a great skua flying alongside the Caledonian Isles on 9th – this species was badly affected by avian influenza in 2022 – a nuthatch at the entrance to Cnoc na Dail on 10th – the last Arran report of this species was in Dippen in April 2021 – and three further reports of ring ouzel. One of these reports was a bird recorded on a camera trap with a night vision option, a reminder that bird migration occurs night and day.

Winter visitors arriving included: 100 greylag geese and 20 pink-footed geese in the Shiskine Valley on 8th; a male goldeneye in Brodick Bay on 9th; 13 rook on Cleats shore also on 9th; 24 whooper swan flying over Lagg on 10th; eight wigeon at Cosyden on 11th and a pale-bellied brent goose at Sandbraes from 15th to 22nd.

There were widespread reports of fieldfare and redwing, often together. The largest group of redwing was 800 at Lagg on 10th and the largest group of fieldfare was 200 at Cnoc na Dail on 24th. There were also 12 reports of brambling, often with the more familiar chaffinch. The largest group was five in Lagg on 24th. In addition, wintering blackcap were reported, including a male at the Lakin on 25th.

Migration was in full flow in October as birds were moving out of colder northern Europe to milder climes. These included: 100 ringed plover at Drumadoon Point on 2nd; 29 skylark and 30 linnet on Cleats shore on 9th; a greenshank at the black rocks, Whiting Bay on 11th; 40 teal in south Carlo on 15th; a knot on Silver Sands on 21st; 70 starling also on Silver Sands on 27th; 30 turnstone in Catacol Bay on 29th and three dunlin in Porta Leacach on 30th.





There were last sightings of summer visitors also moving south including: a lesser black-backed Gull at Sliddery on 14th; a wheatear on Cleats Shore on 21st and a gannet off Pirnmill on 29th. In addition, the only house martin report was two in Sliddery on 1st. The largest group of swallow in October was 14 in Sliddery on 7th and the last report was two by Bridgend Campsite on 30th.

Other interesting records, from a month with more than 100 species reported, included: two kingfisher in Lamlash on 6th; two goosander north of Catacol on 10th; 14 long-tailed tit at Porta Buidhe on 11th; 40 great black-backed gull at Dougarie on 15th; a red kite in Clauchan Glen on 20th; a yellowhammer in Sliddery on 24th; a great northern diver and a little egret in Pirnmill, also on 24th; two common crossbill in Lagg on 25th; a magpie by Lamlash golf course on 26th; two shelduck at Thunderguy on 27th and a dipper at Porta Buidhe on 22nd. Increasingly, as winter approaches, dipper can be seen at the mouth of rivers and burns.

My thanks go to all the “volunteers” who took part in the eider survey in late September. The total number of birds recorded around Arran was 58. There was excellent coverage of the Arran coastline. Last year, the total was 55. In 2020, it was 75 and in 2000, it was considerably more, at more than 600.

Data on the eider survey contributes to the ongoing research of Chris Waltho who has been monitoring eider in the Clyde Estuary for almost 30 years. The population trend is down. For the latest report from Chris, visit http://www.arranbirding.co.uk/files/Firth-of-Clyde-Eider-News-No.21-Aug-2023.pdf

Enjoy your birding.

Please send any bird notes with “what, when, where” to me at Kilpatrick Kennels, Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or email me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk. I look forward to hearing from you. For more information on birding on Arran purchase the Arran Bird Report 2022 and visit the arranbirding website http://www.arranbirding.co.uk/index.html

Waxwing, an irruptive species not seen every year. Photograph: Mark Whitaker. No_B45birdnote01_23_waxwing

Fieldfare, a regular winter thrush. Photograph: Nick Giles. No_B45birdnote02_23_fieldfare

Redwing, another regular winter thrush. Photograph: Brian Couper. No_B45birdnote03_23_redwing

Brambling, another irruptive winter visitor not seen every year. Photograph: Helen Logan. No_B45birdnote04_23_brambling

A juvenile turnstone that hatched within the Arctic Circle. Photograph: Joan Thomson. No_B45birdnote05_23_turnstone

Dipper’s move towards the mouth of river and burns as winter approaches. Photograph: Joan Thomson. No_B45birdnote06_23_dipper