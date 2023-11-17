Lamlash apartments get planning approval

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A new residential block of six apartments has been given planning approval in the centre of Lamlash.

The development, which is planned for the vacant site at The Lookout in Main Road, will comprise two apartments on the ground and first floors, and two duplex apartments over the third and fourth floors.

Access to the building would be from the rear and include a stairway and lift to all floors. All the units are designed with significantly spacious front balconies, to allow for some outdoor amenity space, as well, of course, to allow enjoyment of the spectacular views of the sea.





The site fronts onto the A841 and is located on the western edge of this road, opposite Lamlash pier.

A detached dwelling was approved for the site in 2011 but was never built. The planning application has been approved with a number of conditions attached.



