Joy as craft market saves Christmas in Lamlash

Christmas has been saved in Lamlash – and Santa will be there.

There was disappointment when it was announced in the Banner last month that Santa’s Sparkle was not going ahead this year because of a lack of volunteers.

However, it was confirmed this week that the Christmas Market, which was always an integral part of Santa’s Sparkle, is going ahead as a stand alone event.





It is being held on Saturday November 25 at Arran High School. Santa will be arriving in a fire engine at 11am and will be piped to his grotto where he will be giving out gifts to children who visit him.

Artist Karen Bell of Karebell Designs has been the cataylist behind the market plans. She told the Banner: “When Santa’s Sparkle was cancelled, I didn’t want the Arran community and makers and producers to not have an event to go to so I decided to start organising Santa’s Christmas Market.”

Karen has been assisted by just four volunteers, Libby Suvezeanu, Zoe Horne, Anwen Bill and Sam Mac, whose attempt to pull something mad out of the hat for the youngsters of Arran would have been been utterly impossible without the generous Arran community.

There will be around 60 stalls selling food, arts, crafts and Christmas gifts. Festivities on the day will include a heavenly choir, Radio Sparkle, harps, pipers, craft activities and a tombola.





There will be banging burgers from Fergie’s, with delightful sweet-treats and warming soups from The Shore, so it promises to be a tasty Christmas day out.

All offers of help, tombola prizes or community entertainment will be happily accepted; please get in touch with the organisers via Facebook.

Karen said: “Although Santa’s Sparkle won’t be on this year, we have a fantastic new Santa’s Christmas Market on instead which will be a wonderful day out for all the family.”

Karen Bell seen here with some of her hand cut artwork she will have at the Christmas Market. 01_B39exhibit02