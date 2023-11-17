Drop-in session on new ferry contract

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The long-suffering Arran travelling public will have a chance to have its say on the next Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services Contract (CHFS3) due to be awarded next year.

Transport Scotland is to hold public engagement drop-in sessions this week, the first of which will be at Ormidale Pavilion, Brodick, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Monday November 20.

However, there has been criticism over the lack of publicity for the drop-in sessions.





The current contract was awarded to CalMac in October 2016 and the eight-year contract is due to end in October 2024 at the latest.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services (CHFS) plays a crucial role in our transport system, providing vital links for residents, businesses and visitors across the West coast of Scotland.

“We are currently developing the new contract and would welcome the views of communities and service users on their expectations for the service.

“Community feedback will be instrumental in shaping the new contract and, in addition to the above sessions, there will be further opportunity for views to be submitted, including through a public consultation which will start in early December 2023.





“In addition to the new contract, there will also be a chance to submit views on our wider ferries policy work being developed through the Islands Connectivity Plan.

“Further information on how to engage on that work will be provided in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson added.