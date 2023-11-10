Public views sought on tennis court revamp

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

A survey to gauge public interest in tennis on the island and the potential redevelopment of the three public courts in Brodick has been launched by KA Lesiure.

KA Leisure chief executive officer Malcolm McPhail said: “It is really important for KA Leisure to establish strong feedback, comments and wishes from the people of Arran in relation to sport and their health and wellbeing.





“We have recently launched a survey into potential development opportunities at Brodick tennis courts. I am keen for this space to remain a physical activity area and to promote sporting activity on the island.

“We are seeking views from the people of Arran on how to best progress this matter and I would encourage everyone to complete the survey as the starting point of a co-produced project between KA Leisure, North Ayrshire Council and the communities of Arran.”

The survey is voluntary and anonymous unless you wish to join the mailing list and will take about three minutes to complete. The closing date is Friday November 17.

To complete the survey please visit https://forms.office.com/e/m0EGXxum48





All but one of the questions relate to tennis. However, one question asked is ‘Do you have any alternative suggestions for the development of the area?’

However, that has sparked a row with Arran Dogs which has expressed an interest in taking over the courts for dog training and obedience classes.

Debbie Merritt of Arran Dogs told the Banner: “Why weren’t Arran Dogs made aware of this survey as it has an impact on them? That is hardly a fair consultation.

“Since KA Leisure took over responsibility for the courts they have effectively abdicated responsibility by saying anyone can use them but clear up afterwards, and done nothing. Since then the fencing has deteriorated, as has the surface where it has been flooded.”

Meanwhile, the bid to fund the reinstatement of the tennis courts has made progress.

Discussions are ongoing with North Ayrshire Council, KA Leisure and the Lawn Tennis

Association to obtain some of the £30 million funding available from the UK government and LTA Tennis Foundation as part of their Park Tennis Project to refurbish the courts.

Scott Morrison, KA Leisure’s community sport manager, has been over to Arran with his colleague, Scott Robertson, a community sport officer, for a site visit. They were met by Maggie Carson and Innes McNicol from Brodick Tennis campaign group and a productive meeting was held.

Maggie told the Banner: “Public responses to previous publicity about the tennis courts has shown there is sufficient local interest to set up a Brodick Tennis Club and plans are under way to do this.”

Tennis Scotland’s participation and development manager Neil Haig has also been over to Arran where he delivered a two-hour Continuing Professional Development programme for primary school teachers.

Despite a busy week, 10 teachers from primary schools across the island participated in an enjoyable hands-on session. The feedback from the teachers was extremely positive with some reporting that they have already made a start on delivering sessions to their classes.

Anyone who would like to be kept up-to-date with progress, have any suggestions or can offer advice, support or expertise please email brodicktennis@gmail.com

Scott Morrison and Scott Robertson of KA Leisure met with Maggie Carson on a visit to Brodick tennis courts. NO_B44tennis01_23_scott_morrison

Neil Haig from Tennis Scotland delivering a Tennis Continuing Professional Development session to Arran primary school teachers. NO_B44tennis03_23_primary_session