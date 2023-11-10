Emma’s election bid for youth parliament

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

An Arran schoolgirl is bidding to become a member of the Scottish Youth Parliament.

Voting is open to elect two new members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYP) for the Cunninghame North constituency and Emma Henderson, 15, from Kilpatrick has thrown her hat into the ring along with three other candidates from the mainland.

MSYPs ensure young people’s voices are heard at local and national level on a range of matters from climate change and mental health, to poverty and LGBT issues.





For her campaign Emma, who is in S4 at Arran High School, is targeting poverty and inequality, health and wellbeing and transport.

She explained: “I want to make sure the voices of young people are heard. I also want to be a part of change that affects young people across Scotland.”

Voting in all schools and communities in North Ayrshire is open until November 19.

North Ayrshire Councillor Chloe Robertson, young people’s champion, is excited about the election and the competition for votes and praised all the candidates for getting involved. “Young people are at the heart of everything we do as a council,” she said. “It is great to see these eight young people standing for election. The Scottish Youth Parliament offers young people an opportunity to have their say, speak up on important issues and make a difference.





“Previous MSYPs have been to Holyrood and the Highlands, shared their views at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow and represented young people in the House of Commons at Westminster.

“I wish all four candidates good luck, thank them for getting involved and look forward to the election. I hope to see a great turnout of young people casting their votes.”

Young people can also vote online using their Young Scot card at Log In | Young Scot Voting.

If a young person would like to vote but is not at school and doesn’t have a Young Scot card, a temporary number for voting is available by emailing youthwork@north-ayrshire.gov.uk

Emma Henderson is bidding to become a Member of the Scottish Youth Parliament. NO_B45youth01_23_emma_henderson