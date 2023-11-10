Auroras light up the night sky

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Photographers, hoping to catch images of fireworks and bonfires on Sunday night, were treated to one of nature’s rare spectacles when their photographs inadvertently captured the aurora borealis.

Not visible to the naked eye but clearly visible through phones and cameras, the phenomenon was widely witnessed by people all over Arran and across the UK. Scientists predict this winter will be an excellent time for spotting the lights as the sun nears its solar maximum between January and October 2024.

Vivid red and green hues captured at Douglas Place, Brodick.





A photograph of the Brodick bonfire and an electric sky filled with shades of red and green.