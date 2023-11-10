Arran to see a lot more of MV Alfred in months ahead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Arran will be seeing a lot more of the MV Alfred after Transport Scotland agreed to a six-month extension of CalMac’s current charter of the vessel.

The catamaran will provide an extra resource on the Ardrossan to Brodick route through the winter and cover the annual overhaul period of the MV Caledonian Isles in January as well as other vessels in the fleet.





The MV Alfred spent four days until Tuesday this week covering for the MV Caledonian Isles which was carrying out berthing trials across the west coast network. The MV Caledonian Isles returned to service on the first sailing on Wednesday.

The charter vessel provided a much-needed lifeline to Arran over the summer where she has been operating as the second ferry on the main route since May to help ongoing problems and cancellations, but without the capacity of the regular MV Isle of Arran.

Ironically, having performed without a hitch all summer, the MV Alfred broke down on her last day and was out of action for a month in September with gearbox problems.

The new charter will be in place until August 21 2024, with deployment plans to be confirmed as soon as possible, say CalMac.





The Scottish government previously provided £9m for a nine-month long loan of the boat from Orkney-based Pentland Ferries and it is thought the six-month extension will continue to cost £1 million a month.

The MV Alfred will also carry out resilience work on other routes in the months ahead, including Islay.

CalMac is working closely with owners Pentland Ferries to expedite a ramp modification solution to improve the interface at Campbeltown and Troon when MV Alfred is deployed on Islay. Islay deployment will be restricted to operating to and from Ardrossan until these modifications are complete. Customers will be informed as these modifications progress.

Options to improve catering options for customers, when the vessel is deployed on Islay due to the extended passage time, are also being explored. Customers will be kept informed through service updates channels and at the time of booking.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac’s chief executive, said: “We welcome the extension of the charter of MV Alfred for a further six months. The vessel has been a valuable addition to the CalMac fleet and has provided much-needed resilience on the main Arran route while MV Hebridean Isles was off service for an extended period.

“Recent berthing trials has confirmed which ports she can operate out of and plans for her next deployment are under way. Everyone at CalMac remains committed to providing our communities with the best possible service.”

Minister for transport Fiona Hyslop added: “An agreement has been reached with Pentland Ferries to extend the charter for the MV Alfred for a further six months.

“This will help maintain resilience on the Clyde and Hebrides ferry network during the winter and into summer.

Cars queue to board the MV Alfred in Brodick on Monday. 01_B45alfred01_23_cars_brodick

The MV Caledonian Isles arrving in Brodick on Wednesday morning. 01_B45alfred02_23_caley_isles