Arran skies light up on bonfire night

The skies over Arran lit up with bonfires and fireworks last weekend.

Eight bonfire nights were held across the island, the most for a few years, with each community coming together for a Guy Fawkes evening of fun across several nights.

Lochranza kicked things off with their Festival of Northend Fire last Friday night, setting off fireworks with the splendid backdrop of the castle. There was also music from Arran Brass Band and all-female piping trio Skirl Power.





Lamlash followed on Saturday with a splendid and well-attended event featuring free soup and hotdogs for everyone.

But the main event was on Sunday which saw no fewer than six events in Brodick, Whiting Bay, Kildonan, Pirnmill, Shiskine Valley and in Kilmory, where they had the highest bonfire of the night on the top of Butter Hill.

While in Kildonan, as the fireworks finished, the Northern Lights took over to give a spectacular double show.





The spectacular display at Whiting Bay from the end of the newly restored jetty. NO_B45bonfire01_23_whiting_bay

Lochranza Castle makes a splendid backdrop for the Northend fireworks. NO_B45bonfire02_23_lochranza_castle

There was a fantastic double display in Kildonan. NO_B45bonfire03_23_kildonan_show

Brodick Beach was packed for the fireworks and bonfire display. 01_B45bonfire04_brodick_beach

Three youngsters get a birds eye view of the Brodick display from the top of the chute. 01_B45bonfire05_23_top_chute

There was big crowd to watch the fireworks set off over Lamlash Bay. 01_B45bonfire06_23_lamlash_show