Three and easy for depleted Arran side

Stepps IIs 0

Arran Ladies 3

Women’s West District 4th Division





Arran Ladies hockey team travelled to Glasgow last weekend to take on the Stepps IIs with only 10 players and umpire Pauline Reid.

Susie Murchie and Mia Walker covered left and right midfield respectively and captain Lynda Fenton covered the central corridor from defence through to midfield. Lorraine Hewie and Kaitlyn Haddow were the two attacking forwards and Suzi Haddow was goalkeeper. Lee Reid, Marie Craig and Karen McGrath formed the defensive line. University student Hannah McCartney re-registered with the team and did a great job running from midfield to attacking forward as right mid-field.

Stepps had a fairly balanced team of young ladies coming up from their junior squad and experienced senior players who supported them on the pitch, plus multiple substitutes waiting to refresh the home team.

Arran won the toss and chose push back to start the game. With everyone settling into their positions, Lorraine and Kaitlyn raced up the pitch for an early attack. Lorraine tried a high reverse flick at goal which went by the far post. By design, Kaitlyn was waiting there and with some super eye hand co-ordination, deflected the ball. Unfortunately it caught the top of the goal.





Arran continued to make many visits to the Stepps goal area but they had a strong senior defensive team and an excellent agile goalkeeper so the first quarter ended with no score for either team.

The second quarter started with Stepps being more determined in their press towards Arran’s goal but Suzi Haddow was on superb form as she saved every shot and even charged down a solo attacker who had picked up a turnover ball and ran with it into Arran’s ‘D’. Suzi ran towards the Stepps attacker and kicked the ball clear off the pitch, denying the shot at goal.

Arran’s first goal came soon after this with a great run down the right wing by Hannah who sent a cracking pass to Lorraine as she had run into the shooting ‘D’. Not one to miss a gift pass like that, Lorraine shot the ball straight past the keeper and into the net.

A few minutes later Lorraine went for her own run down the left wing and, spinning round the goalkeeper, flicked her second goal into the net. The score stayed 2-0 to Arran until the half time whistle blew.

Changing a few positions round, Marie had a chance to play in left midfield where there was plenty of action for her to take on. Her reverse stick hits came in handy as she sent the ball away from Arran’s 23m line time and again. Susie Murchie used her powerful hits to clear the ball away from Arran’s shooting ‘D’ while she had a stint in defence.

Lee and Karen worked together with their channelling and support skills to deny the Stepps attacking forwards the chance to shoot at goal. Lynda and Mia had a constant battle in midfield where Stepps were strong and skilled.

In the final quarter, Mia had raced the ball through the Stepps defence and dropped with her stick for an impressive reverse “tomahawk” strike at goal which the keeper saved.

Lynda, however, was waiting at the top of the ‘D’ to collect any rebounds and, squaring up on the goal posts, smashed the ball into the net.

This took the final score to 3-0 to Arran which, considering they only had 10 players for the entire game, left the players feeling proud of their efforts and achievement.

Lynda was voted player of the game by the opposition for her superb performance on the pitch and Kaitlyn received the dame of the game nomination by her teammates as she had played so well.

Pauline Reid was thanked for umpiring the game.

The next fixture for the Arran side will be against Western Wildcats at home at the Ormidale astroturf pitch tomorrow (Saturday) with push back at 2pm. Supporters welcome.

Captain Lynda Fenton was voted player of the game by the opposition. 01_B44hockey01_23_Lynda_Fenton

Kaitlyn Haddow received the dame of the game nomination from her teammates for her excellent performance. 01_B44hockey02_23_Haddow