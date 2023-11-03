Shinty development takes another leap forward on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and photographs: Colin Smeeton

There is a continued growing interest in shinty on Arran with adults now getting involved.

Shinty is not really a sport associated with the island as it is in the Highlands and other islands.





However, that all changed when shinty was introduced at last year’s Fèis Arainn which resulted in the formation of a junior team. That, in turn, led to Arran’s first shinty tournament last month.

The growth of the sport on the island has now received another boost with an adult training session being held to encourge development of the sport.

Regional development officer for the West of Scotland, Will Cowie of the Camanachd Association – the governing body for shinty – hosted the training which was aimed at educators and club members who will share their new-found skills with young students.

Will grew up on the Isle of Skye and has been playing shinty since the age of four. A former under-21 internationalist, Will played for Skye his entire life until he signed for Kyles Athletic this year.





At the training session at Arran High School, he shared his vast knowledge of the game and taught the attendees the fundamentals of shinty. The skills included hitting, dribbling, blocking, ducking and shying – which involves the player tossing the ball above their head and hitting the ball with the shaft of the caman or stick.

Will told the arran Banner: “This training is the perfect opportunity to help teachers and staff to run training sessions of their own. Grass-roots training is the foundation of developing the sport and for establishing shinty clubs.”

The day prior to the adult training session, Will did some training with Arran Junior Shinty Club. Club committee member and organiser Gillian Frame said: “We had around 20 children at the training with Will. He built on the skills which the children have been working on already with regular coach Bobby Crowe.

“He was impressed with the number of young people taking part and the level at which they are playing within a short time. He is keen for us to connect with the wider shinty community and to get involved with tournaments and competitions.”

Arran Junior Shinty Club meet on a Monday from 3.45pm to 4.45pm and new members are welcome.

The fledgling club is applying for funding and is looking for sponsorship to buy sticks, helmets and team strips. If you can help in any way, please contact Gillian at gillianframe@inbox.com

Participants at the shinty training with West Scotland regional development officer Will Cowie, left, and regular shinty trainer Bobby Crowe, right. 01_B44shinty01_23_ group_Will_Bobby

Junior Shinty Club member Tia McKinnon joins the training session to pick up extra tips. 01_B44shinty02_23_ junior_Tia_McKinnon

Participants practise their hitting, while Will Cowie helps them with their technique. 01_B44shinty03_23_ test_skills

Participants learn how to dribble the ball. 01_B44shinty04_23_dribbling

Gillian Frame learns about ball control. 01_B44shinty05_23_dribbling_Gillian

Camanachd Association’s Will Cowie teaches his pupils about balancing while hitting the ball. 01_B44shinty06_23_Will_Cowie

Michelle Williamson dribbles the ball around obstacles before blasting it across the hall. 01_B44shinty07_23_Michelle_Williamson

Adult students practise their hitting skills. 01_B44shinty08_23_hitting_skills

Players quickly advance to hitting harder shots. 01_B44shinty09_23_practise

Participants learn by example before trying it out themselves. 01_B44shinty10_23_example_try