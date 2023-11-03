Rescheduled winter vaccine clinic today

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

NHS Ayrshire and Arran vaccination teams are returning to Brodick today (Friday) to offer a rescheduled winter vaccine clinic following the cancellation of the last clinic due to Storm Babet.

Seasonal flu and Covid booster vaccinations will be available on a drop-in basis at Ormidale Sports Pavilion from 9am to 12.30pm.

You do not need an appointment to attend, but if you prefer to book you can do so by using the online portal or calling the national helpline on 08000 308013.





NHS Ayrshire and Arran director of public health Lynne McNiven said: “Unfortunately our vaccine clinics on Friday October 20 were cancelled due to the impact of the severe storm conditions. We are pleased to offer rescheduled vaccine opportunities for island residents.

“Those eligible for both flu and Covid vaccines include people over 65 years old, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and frontline health and social care workers. If you are in one of these groups, live on Arran and have not yet had your winter vaccines please come along this Friday.”

Most housebound individuals resident on the island have already been visited by vaccinators, however, arrangements are being made for further home visits. Care home residents have already been offered their vaccinations.



