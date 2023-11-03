Free ferry scheme to be extended

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A limited free ferry scheme for young people will be extended to all island residents under the age of 22, the Scottish government has confirmed.

The scheme, which used to apply to 16-18-year-olds and eligible full time volunteers up to the age of 26, will now allow under 22s four free single – two return – ferry journeys a year to the mainland.

Minister for transport Fiona Hyslop said: “Ferries are an essential part of Scotland’s transport network, providing a vital lifeline for island residents. I’m pleased more young people will soon be able to benefit from this initiative, saving them money during the cost-of-living crisis.”





Minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights Patrick Harvie said: “This is great news for young people living on Scotland’s islands and complements our hugely popular scheme to give young people free access to bus travel.

“This is further action that will save young people money, remove cost barriers to transport and support more sustainable travel choices.”

Further information on the scheme and how to apply can be found at www.transport.gov.scot/concessionary-travel/ferry-vouchers/



