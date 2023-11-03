Arran to star in STV Children’s Appeal show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Television presenters Sean Batty and Laura Boyd’s recent visit to Arran to raise funds for the STV Children’s Appeal will be broadcast next Friday.

Viewers and those who took part will see familiar faces and places in the programme which will air on STV on Friday November 10 at 9pm.

Weatherman Sean and entertainment presenter Laura spent two days on Arran circumnavigating the island by bike and visiting Brodick Primary School where they took part in an obstacle course challenge.





Arran Eco Savvy, Arran Bike Hire, Arran eBike Group and other bike groups joined the two presenters as they made their way around the island.

Ami Anderson, STV series producer, told the Banner which covered the event: “Thank you so much once again for being part of it. We were blown away by the kindness and generosity of the people of Arran.”

The STV broadcast will be hosted by Lorraine Kelly who will celebrate another year of Children’s Appeal Day fundraising with heart-warming stories, celebrity appearances from sporting legends Max Verstappen and Caroline Weir and music from Tom Walker.





Sean Batty and Laura Boyd with Brodick Primary School pupils. 01_B40sean05_sean_laura

Sean and Laura make their way towards Lamlash on an Arran Eco Savvy cargo bike. 01_B44STV02_23_cycle_Brodick