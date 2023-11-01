Arran Banner Golf – week 43, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday October 19, back nine medal: 1 Billy O’Connor 43-16.5=26.5; 2 Andy Smith 36-9=27. Best scratch: Andy Smith, 36. Magic twos: Jim Young and Alan Smith, both @16th.

Sunday October 22, Glenburn Cup: On a beautiful day following the adverse weather of the week, only eight played with the scoring reflecting the condition of the course. 1 Craig Young 60+2=62; 2 Derek Harrison 82-19=63. Scratch: Craig Young, 60. Magic twos: three by Craig Young @2nd, 4th and 5th.





Fixtures: Thursday November 2, yellow medal at 11am. Sunday November 5, AGA winter league at Lamlash. 10am shotgun start. Thursday November 9, yellow medal at 11am. Sunday November 12, Glenburn Cup at 9am and noon.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday October 22, Winter Cup, 17 played: 1 Matthew Dobson, 39 points; 2 Terry Raeside 39 points; 3 Brian Smith 38 points ACB.

Fixtures: Saturday October 28, Saturday Cup, arrange own games. Sunday October 29, Winter Cup, 8.30am and noon. Wednesday November 1, 12 Hole Sweep, noon.





Corrie Golf Club

Monday October 23, Winter Cup: 1 Raymond Burke 72-14=58; 2 Alan Smith 72-12=60; 3 Robert McLean 84-13=61 BIH over J McGovern and P Hogg. Best scratch: Raymond Burke 72, BIH over Alan Smith.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday October 24, Winter Cup: 1 Brian Sherwood, 67; 2 Ron Woods, 68; 3 Campbell Laing, 74.

Fixtures: Tuesday October 31, Winter Cup, tee off noon.

Clare Buchanan, Shiskine’s junior convener, presents Miles Stephenson with the Helen MacAlister Junior Eclectic Trophy and the Bill Fenton Trophy for most improved junior. No_B43Golf01_23_Miles_junior