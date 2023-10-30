Plan ahead with Oilfast Home Heating Oil Services

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Now that Autumn is here it’s getting chilly, and we are starting to switch our heating on more and more.

We recommend that you don’t delay ordering your winter fuel and plan ahead instead to avoid running dry, especially if we experience bad weather.

It’s sensible to fill your tank as early as you can so you can be prepared should the cold weather start sooner than anticipated. This will ensure you receive faster delivery times and often cheaper prices. Furthermore, you can avoid the winter rush leading up to Christmas and New Year.





Winter heating oil

Oil heating is a highly reliable way to heat your home but there are things you can do to prepare for winter months and beat the rush. Firstly, don’t leave it too late, check your tank in Autumn ensuring there are no cracks or signs of leakage, they could get worse as the weather gets colder and delay your delivery further. The final check is to determine the oil level in your tank then get in touch with us to place your order in plenty of time.

Taking these measures will ensure you have a cosy home all winter long.

How much oil do I need?

As we go into winter, especially as Christmas approaches it can be difficult to know how much oil to order. We suggest you think about the size of your home, and if you will have additional guests over the festive period as that can increase usage. Typically, home heating tanks range in size and every home is different but checking your tank gauge regularly will provide you with some idea of consumption so you know how much to order.



Automatic top-up with our monitoring service

Monitoring your oil levels will reduce your chances of running dry and we have the solution for you that will ensure you never run out of oil again. Smart Tank heating oil monitoring service is an excellent solution that allows us to manage your home heating oil supply. Take away all the stress and hassle of keeping track of your heating oil, let us remotely monitor your heating oil levels and place orders on your behalf.

Our unique service means you are always guaranteed to have heating oil!

* Guarantees you never run out of heating oil

* Peace of mind that you know your fuel supplies are being managed professionally

* Spreads the cost of your fuel payments when combined with our Budget Payment Plan

* Used in conjunction with our budget payment planner means you don’t have to pay any lump sums





Keep the cold outside with Budget Payment Plan

Budget payment method breaks down your Kerosene bills into 12, smaller monthly instalments. Through using this payment method, we will review the amount you pay regularly and update you if you are using more or less than you expected, which means you can stay on track.

Why choose Oilfast?

The local team on Arran work promptly and efficiently to meet your heating oil needs. If you are over 75 you can sign up to the Cold Weather Priority Scheme that helps us identify and prioritise customers who are most vulnerable to cold weather conditions. Gay is more than happy to check your tank volumes providing an extra layer of support for our elderly customers. Additionally, we will be increasing our daily visits to Arran as we approach the winter period to ensure residents of Arran stay warm this winter.

Our services include many benefits such as.

* Competitive heating oil prices

* Budget Payment Plan, to spread your heating oil bills over 12 months.

* Smart Tank, our fuel monitoring service, ask for details

* Cold weather priority scheme

* Family-run business offering a personalised service.

Don’t delay, order today!

Each day Gay Mackay and our trusty sales team are ready to take your order and will be happy to assist you with our best price and ensure your tank is topped up and ready for winter ahead.

Call 01770 643 000 or email gay.mackay@oilfast.co.uk