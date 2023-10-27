Winter fuel payment replacement

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Scottish government is seeking views on the introduction of the pension age winter heating payment, a new benefit set to replace the UK government’s winter fuel payment in Scotland.

The government is committed to delivering the new payment on a like-for-like basis so that more than a million pensioners can continue to be helped with their heating costs in winter.

The consultation document sets out proposals for implementing the new payment when it is introduced from the winter of 2024 and asks for responses, which can be submitted until January 15 2024.





The public’s views on issues including who should be eligible, the timing and format of the payment and the likely impact of the benefit are being sought as well as further evidence about issues specific to people who are off the gas grid.

Social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Pension age winter heating payment will seek to safely and securely transfer responsibility for the delivery of winter fuel payment to the Scottish government, ensuring that more than a million pensioners currently eligible for Winter Fuel Payment continue to receive this support.

“This will be an investment of around £180 million in 2024-25 to help older people with the costs of heating their homes throughout the winter.”

The consultation and supporting documents can be found at https://consult.gov.scot/social-security/pension-age-winter-heating-payment/



