Screen Machine to visit Brodick as fight to save it goes on

The Screen Machine is returning to Brodick next month with a host of blockbuster films.

However, it could be one of its last visits with the future of the Screen Machine up in the air.

That is why it is asking its customers to write to their MSP, MP and councillors to say how much they value the Screen Machine service so the Scottish government pay 50 per cent of the £1.4 million cost to build a new cinema. Without this investment, the Screen Machine service will be wound down.





The Screen Machine will be in Brodick from Thursday November 23 to Monday November 27 showing the following films:

The Old Oak, Thursday November 23 at 8.30pm: “Astute in its depiction of a disenfranchised community, ravaged by vulture property speculators and post-industrialisation.” Irish Times

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Friday November 24 at 5.30pm, Saturday November 25 at 1pm. “This new animated origin story for the chelonian adventurers is unexpectedly funny, with a rather stylish crepuscular design.” Variety

Oppenheimer, Friday November 24 at 8pm: “A masterfully constructed character study from a great director operating on a whole new level.” Empire





The Creator, Saturday November 25 at 3.30pm: “This summer’s best action blockbuster and possibly the best Mission yet.” Metro

Killers of the Flower Moon, Saturday November 25 at 7pm, Sunday November 26 at 4pm: “One of the best Westerns ever made and almost certainly the best film of 2023 so far.” London Evening Standard

Nobody Has to Know, Sunday November 26 at 8.30pm: “A hushed but warm-blooded love story with several unexpected twists.” The Film Verdict

The Great Escaper, Monday November 27 at 5.30pm: “An unassuming tale about autumnal dignity and the quiet compensations of lifelong companionship.” The Times

Captioned for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Stop Making Sense, Monday November 27 at 8.30pm: “And even now, how fresh it seems. For all the reverence and influence, how unique as well. The greatest concert movie ever made? Whether truth or fact, it is.” Financial Times *****

Tickets for all shows are available to book online at www.screenmachine.co.uk

