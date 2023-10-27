Paul Tinto to speak at society dinner

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Arran Society of Glasgow is holding its annual dinner in the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow on November 24.

The guest speaker, who will propose the Toast to Arran, is the island’s Paul Tinto.

Paul will be remembered by many for his outstanding performances in Arran High School’s productions of Les Miserables and West Side Story. He also played a leading role in the Arran Theatre and Arts co-production of Jamie the Saxt with Borderline Theatre, as part of the McLellan Festival’s celebration of 100 years since Robert McLellan’s birth.





Since leaving school and studying at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Paul has worked in many well known productions on stage, TV and in films including King Lear, Outlander, The Last Post, First Light, 1917, Guilt.

A society spokeswoman said: “We look forward to hearing from Paul at the annual dinner, which is open to members and non-members.”

To book, contact Graeme Kerr at grampiedoo@hotmail.co.uk

Actor Paul Tinto. NO_B35mclellan01



