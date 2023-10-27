Hope at last

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

We would hate to tempt fate. But was their just enough in the Ferguson Marine update to the Scottish parliament this week to give some optimism that the MV Glen Sannox could be on her way, at last.

While the final bill will be an astronomical £360million – for ferries worth just £70m each – shipyard boss David Tydeman is for the the first time, in a long time, talking about completion of the two Arran ferries making “steady progress” and that there was an “opportunity” to stay within the latest requested budget.

Delivery times, too, seem at last to have been firmed up from probable to a more assured timetable.





The MV Glen Sannox is now meant to begin sea trials in early 2024, with the aim of being handed over to CalMac by the end of March. However, it will not be ready to go into service for at least another two months, still missing the start of the 2024 summer timetable.

The MV Glen Rosa is due to follow on to the main Arran route in 2025, although Mr Tydeman warned any issues flagged up during trials of the MV Glen Sannox could have a “cascade effect” on completion of the second ship.

Mr Tydeman also said that the ferry design had been more complex that building Type 26 warships. Arran has certainly had a long battle to get their much needed new ferries into service.



