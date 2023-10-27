Countdown to self assessment tax deadline

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Self Assessment customers have less than 100 days left to submit their tax return ahead of the January 31 2024 deadline.

With the clock ticking down, customers can get help from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) at the click of a mouse – from webinars to step-by-step guides.

Anyone needing support to complete their return for the 2022/2023 tax year can access the online help on GOV.UK. It explains how to access HMRC’s services and ask for help, without having to call.





Completing a tax return sooner means customers can find out what they owe and can work out how to pay between now and the deadline.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “My advice for anyone completing their Self Assessment is to get prepared and, if they need extra support, to access HMRC’s free online help and resources. Search ‘Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK to find out more.”

Customers can pay through the HMRC app. If customers cannot pay in full, HMRC wants to help them to find an affordable way for them to pay the tax they owe. If customers owe less than £30,000, they may be able to set up a Time to Pay arrangement and do this online without speaking to HMRC. For a full list of ways to pay any tax owed, visit GOV.UK.

If anyone thinks they no longer need to complete a Self Assessment tax return for 2022/2023, they should tell HMRC as soon as possible to avoid any penalties. HMRC has produced videos explaining how customers can go online and stop Self Assessment.





Customers need to be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their HMRC login details with anyone, including a tax agent, if they have one. HMRC scams advice is available on GOV.UK.