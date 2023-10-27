Arran Banner Letters, week 43, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Distant mainland authority

Sir,

The closure of Lamlash Parish Church, with its excellent ancillary facilities, demonstrates how little attuned to community needs and wishes is some distant authority on the mainland – distant, indeed, in every sense of the word.

Ever since churches were created as institutions, they have ministered to the needs of Christians and it is to their eternal credit that for centuries they have also looked after the needs of community members of any faith or none. This even if non-members are unaware of, or are untouched by, the churches’ outreach.





Always look on the bright side though. Now, if not previously, residents of Lamlash and the rest of Arran, will have come to learn the meaning of the American expression “thinking outside the box”.

The box, in this instance, is a remarkable edifice of Italianate design and German sandstone walls, housing a fine musical instrument that is the largest church organ on the island, as well as one of its few grand pianos.

Yours,

Douglas Bruce,





Schopfheim,

Germany.

Poorer services

Sir,

I gather Council Tax is to be frozen, as announced by the SNP at its recent conference.

This has been done before by them and was quite popular.

Freezing the income of local authorities when the inflation rate is below one per cent and in a time of financial difficulty can be defended, but when the inflation rate is more than six per cent it is wrong and unless the SNP government compensates fully North Ayrshire Council for its loss of income, as a result of inflation, we will all have poorer services.

It affects us all. Social care, health, roads, bins you name it. The financial treatment of local government by the national government has been a disgrace for years.

Yours,

John Cruickshank,

Whiting Bay.

Health and safety first

Sir,

I am writing in response to a letter in the Arran Banner last week, October 20, suggesting foot passengers should be allowed to leave the ferry first.

Many people who use ferries do not understand SOLAS and MCA directives when it comes to roll-on, roll-off ferries and this can cause confusion and negative comments directed at the operators. The safety and well-being of passengers and crew is the sole responsibility of the master of the vessel under maritime law and it is their task to follow these directives.

This is a summary and relevant parts of those directives:

‘Ro-Ro Ships Vehicle Decks – Accidents to Personnel, Passenger Access and the Carriage of Motor Vehicles’ MGN 341 DIRECTIVE

This guidance highlights the dangers to passengers and crew from moving vehicles during loading and unloading operations on board ro-ro ships. It also contains the following interpretation of United Kingdom and international regulations:

2.1 Employers have a general duty to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health and safety of employees and other persons on board ship as required by the Merchant Shipping and Fishing Vessels (Health and Safety at Work) Regulations 1997, as amended.

3.1 The SOLAS Convention Chapter II-1 Reg. 20-3, requires that “in all ro-ro passenger ships, the master or the designated officer shall ensure that, without the expressed consent of the master or the designated officer, no passengers are allowed access to an enclosed ro-ro deck when the ship is under way.”

4.4 A number of cases of petrol spillage from vehicles carried on ro-ro ferries have been reported. These cases and others involving the leakage of flammable liquids and gases could have given rise to serious incidents.

To allow all cars and vehicles off first reduces the risk of any accidents from cars or freight that might move at dock and trap a passenger or cause serious injury or death, or a fuel leak suddenly igniting or a failure in the mezzanine deck.

All these risk areas are considered by the master and this is why cars and vehicles are allowed off first. Although this might create inconvenience to disembarking passengers, it clearly makes sure they are risk-free. I would rather wait a few hours for a train missed than an accident on the car deck and losing someone. We can complain about health and safety all we like but it has saved thousands of lives and ensures risk has been mitigated as best it can.

Yours,

Duncan Dowie,

Whiting Bay.

Help for flooded farmers

Sir,

Agriculture charity RSABI has announced the launch of a flooding fund following the recent significant rainfall and flooding across Scotland.

The Flooding Crisis Fund is offering payments of up to £1,000 per farming family business at RSABI’s discretion to those worst hit by the weather and who have experienced serious loss or damage.

The charity is also working alongside the team at Forage Aid to assess the demand for replacement bedding, feed and forage. Any farmers who have experienced a loss of supplies are encouraged to email forageaid@rsabi.org.uk.

Those affected can apply for funding via the RSABI website at https://www.rsabi.org.uk/rsabi-launches-100000-flooding-fund-for-farmers/

Yours,

Kirsten McKenna,

on behalf of RSABI.