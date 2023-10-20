Screen Machine funding plea

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

West Scotland MSP Neil Bibby is pressing the Scottish government to put up 50 per cent of the cost of a new Screen Machine vehicle.

The Scottish Labour MSP has written to Angus Robertson MSP, cabinet secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture, pressing him to accede to calls for the Scottish government pay half of the £1.4m cost of a new Screen Machine.

The lease on the current, interim Screen Machine vehicle expires in April 2024 and Regional Screen Scotland has said that without funding for a new vehicle, the service will have to be wound down.





Mr Bibby writes in his capacity as shadow cabinet secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture, as well as on behalf of constituents on Arran and Cumbrae who have contacted him about this issue.