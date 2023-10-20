Making the best use of Scotland’s forest and land

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Communities are being invited to shape their own futures thanks to a new strategy by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

Cabinet secretary for land reform Mairi Gougeon welcomed the launch of strategy ahead of Community Land Week.

It will help further empower communities and, by enabling them to have a greater role in creating their own future, will help to make best use of Scotland’s national forest and land.





It builds on FLS’ established principles of community engagement, whether that is seeking input into the development of its land management plans, staging events or facilitating community volunteering, to developing community renewables schemes or leasing or selling land through its Community Asset Transfer Scheme, recognised as an exemplar for asset transfer.

Ms Gougeon said: “As Scotland’s largest land manager, communities are at the heart of what FLS does. This unique position makes them a key player in the ongoing development of land reform and community empowerment.

“This new strategy draws on this experience and incredible track record and makes it easier for communities to open up new opportunities and have a hand in creating their own exciting futures.

“FLS has to date completed 22 asset transfers of land and facilitated more than 90 community projects across the country, and with more than 700 community and third sector organisations having an interest in the national forests, there is considerable scope for more.





“It’s an open invitation to come up with ideas to make better use of Scotland’s national forests and land for the benefit of communities and to work with FLS to realise those aims and ambitions.”

Community Asset Transfers have been integral to the creation of businesses, tourism and recreation opportunities and to establishing affordable housing, woodland crofts and community hydro renewable energy schemes.

Anyone looking to explore the possibilities and opportunities available should look at the communities strategy to find out more.