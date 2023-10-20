Holiday let development proposed for Brodick site

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Planning permission is being sought from North Ayrshire Council to create a holiday-let development on the site of a former hotel in Brodick.

The proposal is for a three-storey apartment block comprising six two-bedroomed apartments and eight on-site parking places.

The property was bought in 2021 and divided into two plots. The single-story section of the plot was demolished and is now the subject of the application. The remaining section, which was the previous hotel then staff accommodation, is now privately owned and was also subject to a planning application in 2021 for five flats.

The application, made under the name Graham Simon of Strathmore Collection Ltd, is currently under consideration by planning officials with 10 neighbours within 20 metres of the site boundary being notified of the application.

The former St Elmo's staff accommodation and the land which is included in the application in the foreground.




