Everyone invited to Pumpkin Patch at the Park

Organisers of the annual Pumpkin Patch at the Park at Sandbraes Park in Whiting Bay have invited everyone on the island to come and enjoy their Hallowe’en celebrations.

Described as Whiting Bay’s “only Halloween event this year” and “possibly its best ever” the event is scheduled to take place on Sunday October 29 between 2pm and 4pm.

On offer for visitors will be the opportunity to select a pumpkin from their patch; toast giant marshmallows round their camp fire; hot chocolate; sweetie stall; delicious home baking; teddy bear tombola; chocolate tombola; costume swap shop; face painting; games; apple dooking, raffle and an auction.





As usual, there will also be prizes for those that bring along a tattie boggle.

The family friendly event is organised by Whiting Bay Parent Council and is well worth a visit.

Children enjoy some of the fun activities at a previous Pumpkin Patch in the Park. 01_B42pumpkin01_23_Pumpkin_Patch_WB



